Betty T. Hall passed away in her sleep on March 19, 2020, in Gatesville, NC.
She was born on April 11, 1931, in Beaufort, SC. Betty worked at The Leather Neck for many years where she made many special friends. She worked at Walmart for several years where she made more friends. She always said "Love my Family" and we loved her.
She will be missed by her family: Syndi, Steve (Cheryl), Sandy(Dan) and Tracy A.; grandchildren, Missy, Jason (Anna), Christopher and Josh; and her great-grandchildren, Raven and Rye.
Please go to www.forevermissed.com to share your stories, pictures of my mom and best friend so we can all share the wonderful, loving person she was.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2020