CHINQUAPIN - Betty Lou Carter Henderson, 80, of Chinquapin died April 10, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday at Duplin Memorial Gardens, Teachey.
Survivors include sons, Marion Glenn Henderson of Rose Hill, Anthony Wayne Henderson of Chinquapin; daughter, Phyllis Henderson Simmons of Leland; and sister, Delores Gosselin of Rocky Mount.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019