She is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Benjamin Franklin Jones; and her parents, Arnold Elmore and Claria Thomas.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, with a funeral service starting at 7 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville.

She is survived by her daughter, Frankie J. Sutton and husband Billy of La Grange; son, Freddy Jones and wife Marcia of Beulaville; sister-in-law, Jean Thomas of FL; two grandchildren, Alex Rhodes and wife Lanna, Kristie Cavanaugh and husband Darrell; five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Cavanaugh, Bethany Rhodes, Zoe Cavanaugh, Benjamin Rhodes, and Genevieve Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

