Betty J Lloyd passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 In Newnan, Ga.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, NC.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon H Lloyd; and stepdaughter, Ima Campbell.
She is survived by her daughters; Vicky D Dudley and the late E Philip Dudley, Terry Allison and husband Jim Allison, Bettina Lopez and husband Michael Lopez. Four grandchildren, Jason Dudley and wife Julie, Matthew Dudley and wife Kathryn. Lauren Ingles and husband Tremayne, Beth and husband Andrew; and four great-grandchildren, Tay Ingles, Hadley Dudley, Savannah and Lucas Swedberg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or St Jude's Hospital.
