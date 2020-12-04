MAPLE HILL - Betty Lou Hansley Padgett, 61, of Maple Hill, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Potter officiating. Burial will be held privately at the Padgett Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Padgett was the daughter of the late Melvin Hansley and Nellie Hansley Silvasy.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Padgett of the home; her daughter, Crystal Batts and her husband Jeff and their children Chase, Christian and Abigail, all of Hampstead; her son, Charlie Padgett and his daughter Julie, both of Maple Hill; two sisters, Judy Kendrick of Grand Rapids, MI and Joyce Reilly of Lacy, WA.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service at the church.
