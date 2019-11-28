Betty Rae Quinn, 80, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Carolina
Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on January 10, 1939 in Duplin County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Washington
Quinn, Sr. and Viola Williams Quinn. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Boomtown Furniture
and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was
predeceased by five siblings, Wilma Allen, Winnie Vereen, Thomas Quinn, Jr., Allen Quinn,
and Bobby Quinn.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Custy and husband Pete of Jacksonville, Cindy Chiavacci
and husband James of Charleston, SC; a brother, Jimmy Quinn and wife Linda of Riegelwood;
and six grandchildren, Cameron Custy, Carson Custy, Jessica Chiavacci, Alex Chiavacci,
Timothy Chiavacci, and Gabriel Chiavacci.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist
Church with Pastors Daniel Flynn and Bill Gay officiating.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm at
the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church; 4764 Gum Branch
Road; Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019