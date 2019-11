Betty Rae Quinn, 80, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at CarolinaRivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born on January 10, 1939 in Duplin County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas WashingtonQuinn, Sr. and Viola Williams Quinn. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Boomtown Furnitureand was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she waspredeceased by five siblings, Wilma Allen, Winnie Vereen, Thomas Quinn, Jr., Allen Quinn,and Bobby Quinn.Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Custy and husband Pete of Jacksonville, Cindy Chiavacciand husband James of Charleston, SC; a brother, Jimmy Quinn and wife Linda of Riegelwood;and six grandchildren, Cameron Custy, Carson Custy, Jessica Chiavacci, Alex Chiavacci,Timothy Chiavacci, and Gabriel Chiavacci.A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bethlehem BaptistChurch with Pastors Daniel Flynn and Bill Gay officiating.The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm atthe church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church; 4764 Gum BranchRoad; Jacksonville, NC 28540.Condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org