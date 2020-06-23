Betty Sullivan

Or Copy this URL to Share

SWANSBORO - Betty Mae Sullivan, 97, of Swansboro died April 21, 2020, at her home.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Survivors include daughter, Kristi S. Welton of Swansboro.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

