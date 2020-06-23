Betty Sullivan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWANSBORO - Betty Mae Sullivan, 97, of Swansboro died April 21, 2020, at her home.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Survivors include daughter, Kristi S. Welton of Swansboro.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved