MAPLE HILL, NC - Betty T. Swinson, 73, died Monday, September 6, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church. Reverend Jerry Marshburn will be officiating.

Mrs. Swinson was born in Kinston, NC; and was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Mary E. Heath Taylor and is a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Chinquapin, NC.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Eddie R. Swinson of the home; two sons, Edward C. Swinson and wife, Amanda of Sanford, NC and Robert A. Swinson and his wife, Fanny of Oklahoma City, OK; two brothers, Bobby Taylor of Killeen, TX and Daniel Taylor of Navarre, FL; four sisters, Nancy Sanderson of Hargetts Crossroads, NC, Grace Mobley of Richlands, NC, Dorothy Melton and Lucille Sanderson, both of Hargetts Crossroads, NC; four grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Cortney and Teran; and four great-grandchildren, Kamara, Kaylee, Jaxson and Azlynn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charitable organization of your choice in her name.

