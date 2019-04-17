Jacksonville, NC - Betty Thigpen Futrell, 83, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Cottages of Swansboro.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Thigpen Futrell.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Jones Funeral Home and burial will follow in East Duplin Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood "Bud" Futrell; her brother, Alton Thigpen; and her sister, Arlene Cox.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Futrell Futral and husband, Kevin of Jacksonville; a brother, Mervin Thigpen and his wife, LouAnn of Potters Hill; a grandson, Jordan Futral and wife, Haley, and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn France and her husband, Jeremy, all of Jacksonville.
The family would like to express a very special Thank You to the Cottages of Swansboro and to all the wonderful ladies that cared for her at home.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019