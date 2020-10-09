Beulah Duncan

Beulah May Duncan, 85, Jacksonville, died Oct. 6, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. today at Eveningview Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, Solomon Duncan Jr. of the home; daughter, Brenda Duncan of Jacksonville; son, Ray Duncan of Hampton, Georgia; brother, Hulee Deas; and sister, Carrie Smith, both of Georgetown, South Carolina.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.