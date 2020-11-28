Beulah Lee White, age 95, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.



A celebration of Ms. White's life will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church, 188 Quaker Bridge Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28546. A public viewing (walk through only/no gathering) will be held one hour prior to the service.



Interment will follow in Thompson Family Cemetery.



Her love and memories will remain in the hearts of her children, Mary Gatling of Jacksonville, Charles White of Richlands, Marie Carr (Levon) of Trenton, Linda Best (Oneal) of Jacksonville, Michael White (Katrina) of Jacksonville, Stephon White (Darphine) of Durham and Anthony White of Jacksonville; siblings, Vergie Vernon of Jacksonville, Esther Jones of Waterbury, CT, Marylean Richards of Gary, IN, Mary Emma Wigfals of Jacksonville, Amy Sue Wells (Alonzo) of Gary, IN, Frank Thompson (Sarana) of Waterbury, CT and Meldron Thompson (Evelyn) of Waterbury, CT, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store