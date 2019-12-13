Beverly Morris

Stella - Beverly Ann Guthrie Morris, 83, of Stella died on Thursday, December 12, 2019. at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Midway United Methodist Church in Stella, with the Rev. Jim Stephens officiating. A private burial will follow at the Morris Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Morris is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Derwood Morris; her parents, Demas and Pearl Smith Guthrie; three sisters, Ruby Sewell, Jo Sidden and Doris Walker; and brother, Perry Lee Guthrie.
Mrs. Morris is survived by her daughter, Tina Morris of the home; sons, William Morris and his wife Suzie of Stella and Johnny Morris of Stella; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.
Internet condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
