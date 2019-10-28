Beverly O'Donnell

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church of New Bern
New Bern, NC
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery of Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC
Obituary
NEW BERN - Beverly Bean O'Donnell, 75, of New Bern died Oct. 22, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, New Bern with burial following at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, George Iliffe of the home, Scott Iliffe of Stem; and sisters, Orise Sergent, Patty Gosline, both of Maine, Sharon Turner of Tennessee.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
