Billie "Bill" Jefferson Kanupp, 86, of Hubert, passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2019, at his residence.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Kanupp. He is survived by his son, Tim Kanupp of Hubert; daughters, Tish Underwood and husband Jerry of Petersburg, VA, Debbie Tyndall and husband Louis of Smithfield, and Wendy Ross and husband David of Richlands; and his grandchildren, Kenny Lagasse and Daniel S. Burns, both of Hubert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO of Jacksonville or of Camp Lejeune.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019