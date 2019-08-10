Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Colonel Waddell is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Darlene, and two sons, Eric John Waddell, of Hampstead, NC, and Lawrence Keat Waddell, of Wilmington, NC and two grandsons, Edison and Jack Waddell.



Colonel Waddell was a thirty-year veteran of the US Marine Corps and received numerous awards during his tenure, including the Legion of Merit Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Unit Citation w/1 star, the National Defense Medal w/1 star, Sea Service Ribbon w/1 star and the Expeditionary Medal w/1 star.



Colonel Waddell was a highly decorated helicopter pilot in the Vietnam Conflict where he received the Distinguished Flying Cross w/1 star, 33 Air Medals w/1 star, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnamese Service Medal w6/stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Color w/Palm), Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Civil Action Medal First Class w/Palm), and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device.



Colonel Waddell was awarded the Rifle Expert Badge 2nd Award and Pistol Expert Badge 13th Award. He also received the Aviation Safety Award Certificate for achieving 3000 accident free flight hours.



Colonel Waddell was Commanding Officer of MCAS New River, NC, and his final command was the Commanding Officer of Marine Air Support Training Group 90 at NAS Memphis, TN (Millington, TN) where he completed his service. The discipline and patriotism Colonel Waddell learned in the Marines never left him as family and friends will attest. He was known as a Marines Marine by those that served under him.



Colonel Waddell was born in Grassy Creek NC, where he loved to hunt and farm. He was preceded in death by his parents Edison and Attie Waddell and by his brothers, Harold, Sherill and Fred Waddell.



A full military funeral will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service.



Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org

