Billie Garrett
1934 - 2020
Billie Frances Garrett, 85, of Cedar Point, formerly of Lincoln County, Missouri, passed away on May 28, 2020, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
She was born on November 15, 1934, in St. Louis, the daughter of Margaret (Detert) and Roy Barnes. Billie will be remembered lovingly by her many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Margaret and John Murray of North Carolina, Susan and John Perren of Virginia, Judith Tobin of Foristell, Arthur and Linda Reinhold of Moscow Mills, Eugene Reinhold of Moscow Mills, Michael Reinhold of Moscow Mills, Lewis Reinhold of Arkansas, Brian Reinhold of Troy, several grandchildren and one brother, Dennis and Theresa Detert of Troy.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Garrett; and four sons, William, Thomas, Roy and Joseph Reinhold.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street, Troy, Missouri, Father Mike Lydon to officiate. Interment at Highland Prairie Cemetery, Ethlyn, Missouri.
Memorials - Highland Prairie Cemetery Association c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street Troy, Missouri 63379.
Family and Friends may sign the online guest book at Mccoyblossomfh.com.
Online obituary and internet condolences through Brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Local arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory
1304 Boone Street
Troy, MO 63379
1-636-528-8244
