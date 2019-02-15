Billy Jay Davis, 69, of Richlands passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, surrounded by his beloved family and friends.
Billy loved his family, as a faithful Christian, he loved God, and he loved his country. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran, receiving the Bronze Star, two Army Commendation Medals for Valor, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. Billy was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant, E-5 in a combat theater of war. He was wounded in combat in March, 1970. Billy was also an avid UNC Tar Heel fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Delia Davis; brothers, Preston Davis and Edwin Davis.
Billy is survived by his son, Blake Davis of Richlands; sisters, Gloria Raynor of Beulaville, Flora Gwynn (Wade) of Richlands, Sherline Walden of Richlands, Roberta Coogan (Keith) of Jacksonville; step son, Todd Hobbs (Kim) of Corpus Christi, TX; grandson, Taylor Hobbs of Corpus Christi; best friend in life, Greta Mills of Wallace; mother in law, Betty Hobbs of Richlands; sisters in law, Gina Whaley (Mike) of Richlands, Kristie Hobbs (Simone) of Richlands; brother in law, Ricky Hobbs (Vickie) of Richlands; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Christian Community Church of Nine Mile. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Christian Community Church of Nine Mile. Burial will follow at Hobbs Family Cemetery in Richlands.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019