Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Billy's life story with friends and family

Share Billy's life story with friends and family

MAPLE HILL - Billy Hemby, 72, of Maple Hill died Aug. 11, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at West Richlands Holiness Church. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include sons, Billy Ray Hemby of Maple Hill, David Hemby of Jacksonville; sister, Angie Hemby of Richlands; and brother, Ronnie Hemby of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store