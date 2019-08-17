Hubert -- Billy Joe Jaquett, 50, of Hubert died Friday Aug. 16, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date.
Survivors include: stepdaughters Bethany Wisnewski of the home and Bridget Jones of Hubert; stepsons, Allyn Lovell and Jacob Lovell, both of Texas; brothers, Tommy Forsythe, Terry Straub and Leroy Straub, all of Hubert, Dwayne Straub of Cedar Point, and Kenny Jaquett and Billy Jaquett, both of California.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
