Surf City – Billy Joe "BJ" Suttles, 64, died on November 2, 2019, at his residence in Surf City.
A memorial service is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday November 6, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Holly Ridge.
"BJ" is survived by his wife, Laura Westbrock Suttles of the home; two daughters, Amanda Westbrock of Surf City and Robbie Westbrock of Jacksonville; his mother, Joyce Epply Suttles; two grandsons, Sean and Deklyn both of Surf City; one sister, Ann Suttles of Wilmington.
BJ is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Suttles; and brothers, Ray and Larry Suttles.
Condolences for the family can be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019