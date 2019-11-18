Billy Ray Locklear Sr., 86, of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at The Heritage of Richlands.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Reverends Danny Padgett and Philip Shepard officiating. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.
Born on March 7, 1933, in Robeson County; he was a son of the late Mancil and Mattie Bell Oxendine Locklear. He was the Owner and Operator of Locklear Roofing Company since 1956. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Frances Millis Locklear; and two daughters, Maxine L. Smith and Rebecca Locklear.
Surviving are two sons, Billy Ray Locklear Jr. and wife Melody of Jacksonville, Michael Locklear and wife Gloria of Jacksonville; a brother, Daniel Locklear of Lumber Bridge; a sister, Reomia Unold of Summerfield, FL; 11 grandchildren, Jason Smith, Brandon Locklear, Jeremy Smith, Jonathan Locklear, Adam Locklear, Jessica Riggs, Matthew Locklear, Jamie Murphy, Holly Locklear, Christopher Mortenson, Heidi Locklear; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 10 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019