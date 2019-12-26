Billy Grant Morton, 54, of Jacksonville died Dec. 24, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Grants Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Maysville.
Survivors include mother, Betty Morton Humphrey of Jacksonville; and sisters, Tina M. Trott, Lori M. Millinder, both of Maysville, Lisa M. Smen of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019