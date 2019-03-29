SNEADS FERRY - Billy Ray Rodgers, 62, of Sneads Ferry died March 28, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. April 13 at North Topsail Shores Baptist Church, Sneads Ferry.
Survivors include daughter, Emily Potter of Sneads Ferry; and brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019