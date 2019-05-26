Send Flowers Obituary

GREENEVERS -- Blanchie Mae Brown Dixon, 85, of the Greenevers community, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy 11, Rose Hill. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Survivors include: two daughters, Helen Fields and Bessie Thompson, both of Rose Hill; two sisters, Shirley Brown of Warsaw and Geraldine Brown of Rose Hill; 13 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 11 great, great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home Service.

