GREENEVERS -- Blanchie Mae Brown Dixon, 85, of the Greenevers community, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy 11, Rose Hill. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Survivors include: two daughters, Helen Fields and Bessie Thompson, both of Rose Hill; two sisters, Shirley Brown of Warsaw and Geraldine Brown of Rose Hill; 13 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 11 great, great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home Service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2019