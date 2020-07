Or Copy this URL to Share

TRENTON -- Bobbie Jean Brinson, 66, of Trenton died July 22, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.

Survivors include: her husband, Frank Brinson; mother, Evelyn Whaley Mills; and daughters, Michele Edwards and Wendy Floody.



