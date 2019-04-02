Bobby Gerald Gurganus Sr., 79, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gurganus Sr..
No services are scheduled at this time.
He is survived by his wife, Bettie B. Gurganus; his son, Bobby G. Gurganus Jr. and wife Carla; and a sister, Carolyn Godwin, all of Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019