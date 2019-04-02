Bobby Gurganus Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gurganus Sr..

Bobby Gerald Gurganus Sr., 79, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
He is survived by his wife, Bettie B. Gurganus; his son, Bobby G. Gurganus Jr. and wife Carla; and a sister, Carolyn Godwin, all of Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Funeral Home
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.