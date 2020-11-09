Bobby Jarman, 84, of Jacksonville went to his heavenly home on November 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Walter and Jeanette Jarman; his sister, Janet Bryant; and his brothers, Tommy Jarman and Wilbur Jarman. He preceded the death of his older brother, Raleigh Gene Jarman, by one day.
Bobby left behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Geraldine Taylor Jarman, his children, Michael Jarman and wife Ana Maria, Warren Jarman and wife, Marcia, Lori Jarman, and Joy Lewis. He left behind 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Bobby is also survived by two sisters, Yvonne Mayhew, and Judy Maready.
Bobby served with the Jacksonville Fire Department for 33 years, retiring as Deputy Chief. He also served six years in the National Guard. Bobby was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for 74 years where he served as a deacon, adult Sunday School teacher and held several other positions throughout the years. He loved the Lord and His church.
Bobby was a devoted husband and family man. Through the years, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, teaching and making baskets, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Friday, November 13, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no visitation at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Family Life Center fund.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.