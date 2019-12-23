Bobby Swinson

Obituary
Bobby Swinson, 79, of Maple Hill ended his Earthly journey on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Bobby loved classic cars, motors, the mountains, and his family. He worked for the Jacksonville Daily News for over 30 years until his retirement.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Lucille Cheryl "Boo" Swinson; children, Robert Swinson, Timothy Stevens (Colette), Terrie Strange (Robert), and Dee McKinney; sister, Grace Cowell; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and car club friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bobby's honor may be made to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
