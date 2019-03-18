Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Taylor. View Sign



SNEADS FERRY - Bobby Gene Taylor, 70, of Sneads Ferry, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain and Dr. Glen Bohannon officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.Mr. Taylor was the son of the late Luther and Thelma Lewis Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Sam and Bill Taylor; and two sisters, Iris Fulcher and Edna Hines. He was a veteran of the US Navy and owned and operated Village Hardware in Sneads Ferry for over 25 years.Survivors include his wife, Pamela Taylor of the home; one son, Patrick Traitor of Sneads Ferry; one sister, Betty Antinori of Keystone, FL; and two grandchildren, Morgan and Skylar Traitor of Sneads Ferry.The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, prior to the service, at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church Youth Group, 198 Sneads Ferry Road, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019

