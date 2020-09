Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHLANDS - Bobby Gene Wallace, 86, of Richlands died Sept. 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at King family cemetery, Richlands.

Survivors include children, Bobby Osborne, Carol Lindig, "Catfish" King, Joanie Meadows, Walt King, Sonya Rouse, Sonya Lee Ann Wallace.

Arrangements by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



