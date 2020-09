Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Bobby" Gene Yarborough, 86, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 18, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include wife, Jeannette Aman Yarborough of the home; daughters, Connie Phillips of Jacksonville, Jeannie Bland of Toledo, Illinois.



