Bongye Waltemath, 70, of Jacksonville passed from this life to her heavenly home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Korean Baptist Church in Jacksonville where Mrs. Waltemath was a member of 32 years. Reverend Jun-Kun Nam will officiate the funeral service. Burial will be held at a later date where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Manfred Waltemath at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Surviving two daughters, Conny Waltemath and her husband Cameron of Denver, CO and Sandra Waltermath of Jacksonville; and four grandchildren, Julissa Waltemath, Catherine Walker, Christian Waltemath and Caleb Walker.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019