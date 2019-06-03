Bonnie Lee Morgeson Friel, 85, of Jacksonville, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph David Friel of the home; three daughters, Bonnie Jo Barrett and husband Daniel of Rhoadesville, VA, Catherine Ann Soles and husband Randy of Jacksonville, FL, Terri Lynn Bender and husband Raymon of Lakeridge, VA; a sister, Maxine Calvin of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society,
Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or to the VFW Post 9133, 1450 Piney Green Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 3 to June 4, 2019