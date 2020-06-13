Bonnie Hanes

Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHLANDS -- Bonnie Faye Hanes, 66, of Richlands died June 5 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. June 20 at the Marady Family Cemetery in Chinquapin.

Survivors include her daughter Angel Mayhew; brother Bobby Brown, and sisters Linda Costello and Kathy Knuckles.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



