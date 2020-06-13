Bonnie Hanes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHLANDS -- Bonnie Faye Hanes, 66, of Richlands died June 5 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. June 20 at the Marady Family Cemetery in Chinquapin.
Survivors include her daughter Angel Mayhew; brother Bobby Brown, and sisters Linda Costello and Kathy Knuckles.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
9103472595
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved