Bonnie Hanes

RICHLANDS -- Bonnie Faye Hanes, 66, of Richlands died June 5 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. June 20 at the Marady Family Cemetery in Chinquapin.
Survivors include her daughter Angel Mayhew; brother Bobby Brown, and sisters Linda Costello and Kathy Knuckles.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. June 20 at the Marady Family Cemetery in Chinquapin.
Survivors include her daughter Angel Mayhew; brother Bobby Brown, and sisters Linda Costello and Kathy Knuckles.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.