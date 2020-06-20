Brandon Dennis

Brandon L. Dennis, age 25, of New London, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Township of Hortonia, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.
Brandon Lee Dennis was born on May 31, 1995, in Jacksonville, NC, son to Kimberley (Pues) Dennis and the late Robert Lee Dennis Jr. Brandon graduated from White Oak High School in Jacksonville with the class of 2013. He worked for a time at the Wal-Mart Marketplace grocery store. When the family relocated to New London in 2016, he transferred to the Wal-Mart Auto Service Center, Appleton. In 2017, Brandon went back to school full time at Fox Valley Technical College, working toward an IT technical degree. He was a big gamer, especially in the first-person shooter genre; playing Battlefield, Assassin's Creed, Red Dead Redemption, and Civilizations 6, online with his close friends and family. His gaming interests spilled over into real life, where he enjoyed archery, and having Air Soft battles with his close friends in North Carolina, all dressed up in his sniper ghillie suit at times. When moving to Wisconsin, a few of his cousins took over the Air Soft battles not always taking safety as a precaution. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger along with his late father and other family members. He was his sister, Brittney's, best friend. He loved to scare Brittney's cat, Bella, by shaking plastic bags, pranking people, and scaring people like his mom, and laughing about it for several minutes after. He spent many hours video chatting with Brittney since she moved to Virginia last October. Collecting antique and rare coins was something Brandon enjoyed in his spare time and was a major history buff; he also loved spending time with his loyal canine companion, Django. Brandon will be remembered as a quiet guy, who gave great hugs, had an excellent sense of humor, a big heart, and a big smile. He was and forever will be loved and missed by so many.
He is survived by his mother: Kimberley Dennis; sister, Brittney (Trenton Barnett) Dennis' grandparents: Jim and Bonnie Pues, Robert Sr. and Dolores Dennis; great-grandmother, Mildred Pues; aunts and uncles, Tanya Hauser, Laura (Brian) Reinert, Mary (Eric) Kind, Janilee (Sonya) Parks, Tom Pues, Joe (Shirley) Pues, Rick (Ben) Pues, Judy Welch, Jeanne (Ed) Conlon, and Kevin Dennis; cousins, Blake, Riley, and Carley Hauser; Liam and Kendall Parks, Emersyn Pues, and Kylie Dennis; many other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Dennis Jr.
Due to lingering gathering restrictions/social distancing, a private funeral service for the family will be held at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, with the Rev. Joel Smith officiating.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville. Interment will take place following the visitation at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Brandon Lee Dennis was born on May 31, 1995, in Jacksonville, NC, son to Kimberley (Pues) Dennis and the late Robert Lee Dennis Jr. Brandon graduated from White Oak High School in Jacksonville with the class of 2013. He worked for a time at the Wal-Mart Marketplace grocery store. When the family relocated to New London in 2016, he transferred to the Wal-Mart Auto Service Center, Appleton. In 2017, Brandon went back to school full time at Fox Valley Technical College, working toward an IT technical degree. He was a big gamer, especially in the first-person shooter genre; playing Battlefield, Assassin's Creed, Red Dead Redemption, and Civilizations 6, online with his close friends and family. His gaming interests spilled over into real life, where he enjoyed archery, and having Air Soft battles with his close friends in North Carolina, all dressed up in his sniper ghillie suit at times. When moving to Wisconsin, a few of his cousins took over the Air Soft battles not always taking safety as a precaution. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger along with his late father and other family members. He was his sister, Brittney's, best friend. He loved to scare Brittney's cat, Bella, by shaking plastic bags, pranking people, and scaring people like his mom, and laughing about it for several minutes after. He spent many hours video chatting with Brittney since she moved to Virginia last October. Collecting antique and rare coins was something Brandon enjoyed in his spare time and was a major history buff; he also loved spending time with his loyal canine companion, Django. Brandon will be remembered as a quiet guy, who gave great hugs, had an excellent sense of humor, a big heart, and a big smile. He was and forever will be loved and missed by so many.
He is survived by his mother: Kimberley Dennis; sister, Brittney (Trenton Barnett) Dennis' grandparents: Jim and Bonnie Pues, Robert Sr. and Dolores Dennis; great-grandmother, Mildred Pues; aunts and uncles, Tanya Hauser, Laura (Brian) Reinert, Mary (Eric) Kind, Janilee (Sonya) Parks, Tom Pues, Joe (Shirley) Pues, Rick (Ben) Pues, Judy Welch, Jeanne (Ed) Conlon, and Kevin Dennis; cousins, Blake, Riley, and Carley Hauser; Liam and Kendall Parks, Emersyn Pues, and Kylie Dennis; many other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Dennis Jr.
Due to lingering gathering restrictions/social distancing, a private funeral service for the family will be held at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, with the Rev. Joel Smith officiating.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville. Interment will take place following the visitation at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.