Brenda Edens

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC
28445
(910)-329-1633
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Edens Family Cemetery
Obituary
HAMPSTEAD - Brenda Dell Best Edens, 75, of Hampstead died Dec. 24, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Hospital.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Edens Family Cemetery. The family will received friends on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include husband, Bill Edens; sons, Bryan Edens of Charlotte, Michael Edens of leland, Curtis Edens of Lillington, and Danny Edens of Surf City.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
