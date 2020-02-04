Brenda Jo Collins

Service Information
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC
28555
(910)-743-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silver Creek Free Will Baptist Church
518 Peletier Loop Road
Swansboro, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Silver Creek Free Will Baptist Church
518 Peletier Loop Road
Swansboro, NC
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Curtis Family Cemetery
Norwood, MO
Obituary
Brenda Jo Collins, 64, of Peletier, departed this life on February 3, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bill Collins of the home; daughter, LaVonne Ramsey of Peletier; mother, Joan Johnson of Norwood, MO; sister, Glenda McKinney of Norwood, MO; and two grandchildren, Jared and Kalen.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Silver Creek Free Will Baptist Church, 518 Peletier Loop Road Swansboro, NC 28584. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Curtis Family Cemetery in Norwood, MO.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
