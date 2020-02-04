Brenda Jo Collins, 64, of Peletier, departed this life on February 3, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bill Collins of the home; daughter, LaVonne Ramsey of Peletier; mother, Joan Johnson of Norwood, MO; sister, Glenda McKinney of Norwood, MO; and two grandchildren, Jared and Kalen.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Silver Creek Free Will Baptist Church, 518 Peletier Loop Road Swansboro, NC 28584. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Curtis Family Cemetery in Norwood, MO.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020