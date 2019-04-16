Obituary

Brenda Martin, 65, of Jacksonville died April 12, 2019.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life International Baptist Cathedral with interment held at 2 p.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, Douglas Martin Sr., of the home; son, Douglas Martin Jr. of Jacksonville; daughter, Dorenda Martin of Winston- Salem; sisters, Linda Faye Miller of Memphis, Tennessee, Annie Barlow Deberry of Rocky Mount, Sheila Barlow Tyus, Mildred Coretta Barlow-McNeil, both of Southfield, Michigan; and brothers, Joseph E. Barlow Sr., Calvin C. Barlow Jr., Barry D. Barlow, all of Nashville, Tennessee, John W. Barlow Sr. of Memphis, Tennessee, Terry Barlow Sr., Will E. Barlow, Ronald D. Barlow, all of Ripley, Tennessee, Donald G. Barlow of Hampton, Virginia, Ezzward B. Barlow Sr. of Brighton, Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.

