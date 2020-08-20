1/
Brenda Millspaugh
SNEADS FERRY - Brenda Ray Millspaugh, 52, of Sneads Ferry, died Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Salemburg.
Survivors include husband, Frank O. Millspaugh; daughter, Leslie Millspaugh, both of the home; brother, Sonny G.W. Ray of Lillington; and sisters, Marilyn Lockamy of Dunn, Margie Ray of Lillington, Wanda Hales and Barbara Melvin, both of Roseboro.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
