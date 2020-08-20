Brenda Millspaugh

Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY - Brenda Ray Millspaugh, 52, of Sneads Ferry, died Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Salemburg.

Survivors include husband, Frank O. Millspaugh; daughter, Leslie Millspaugh, both of the home; brother, Sonny G.W. Ray of Lillington; and sisters, Marilyn Lockamy of Dunn, Margie Ray of Lillington, Wanda Hales and Barbara Melvin, both of Roseboro.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.



