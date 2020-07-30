Brenda Petteway

JACKSONVILLE - Brenda Melton Petteway, born to James Shugart Melton and Kathleen Whitaker Melton in Greensboro, NC, in 1943, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A family graveside service will be held on Saturday at Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Phillip Shepard officiating.
Brenda worked all her life building a family and a successful business alongside her husband. She and her husband enjoyed their retirement for many years, trading hard work and raising children to enjoying their grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Petteway; her daughters, Debra Quinn and her husband, Dan, of Jacksonville; Kimberly Bessette and her husband, Jerry, of Swansboro; and Sharon Petteway of Greensboro. Brenda also shared the love of her three grandchildren, Zachary Bessette, fiancée Ariana Mollers, Kathleen Bessette, and Daniel Quinn II. She is also survived by her two sisters, Martha Warren of Jacksonville and Gloria Mercer and her husband, William, of VA.
Flowers may be left for the family at Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org
or at JDNews.com.