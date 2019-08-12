BEULAVILLE - Brenda McKay Thompson, 57, of Beulaville died Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday at Thompson family cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Marty O. Thompson of Beulaville; son, Marty Ray Thompson of San Dusky, Ohio; daughters, Carrie Thompson, Brenda L. Thompson, both of Beulaville, Cynthia Rhodes of Kenansville; and sisters, Mary O'Donnell of New York, Tammy Shepard of Jacksonville.
