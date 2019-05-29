Brian Vance Underwood, 63, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Wilmington, NC.

Brian was born in Rock Hill, SC. The sixth of six sons born to the late Jack and Ellen Underwood.

After relocating from Rowayton, CT to Bald Head Island, NC, Brian pursued his love of building custom homes. He was admired for his ability to capture the true design and detail of the homes that he so lovingly referred to as "his babies." After retiring in 2011, Brian followed his dream to live in a cabin in the woods of Montana, returning to North Carolina in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Richard of Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa Wood Underwood; brothers, Jack, Thomas (Beth), Chris (Rainey) of Charlotte. Stepson, Bert Christopher IV (Margie) of Bonaire, GA.

At Brian's request, no services will be held.



