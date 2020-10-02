Brooke Ramirez

Or Copy this URL to Share

KENANSVILLE - Brooke Ashley Fulks Ramirez, 30, died Sept. 29, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw.

Survivors include husband, Miguel Ramirez; mother, Donna Ramos of Kenansville; father, Keith Fulks; sons, Ashton Ramirez, both of Parkton, Luke Ramirez; daughter,

Brianna Ramirez, both of Kenansville; sister, Brittany Page of Tennessee; and brothers,

Dylan Holliday, Colby Holliday, both of Kenansville.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



