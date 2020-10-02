1/
Brooke Ramirez
KENANSVILLE - Brooke Ashley Fulks Ramirez, 30, died Sept. 29, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw.
Survivors include husband, Miguel Ramirez; mother, Donna Ramos of Kenansville; father, Keith Fulks; sons, Ashton Ramirez, both of Parkton, Luke Ramirez; daughter,
Brianna Ramirez, both of Kenansville; sister, Brittany Page of Tennessee; and brothers,
Dylan Holliday, Colby Holliday, both of Kenansville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
