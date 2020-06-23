Bruce Blackwelder

Bruce Lee Blackwelder, 65, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020.
No services planned.
Survivors include sister, Terry Blackwelder; and mother, Jane Blackwelder, both of Thousand Oaks, California.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.