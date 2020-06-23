Bruce Blackwelder

Or Copy this URL to Share

Bruce Lee Blackwelder, 65, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020.

No services planned.

Survivors include sister, Terry Blackwelder; and mother, Jane Blackwelder, both of Thousand Oaks, California.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.





