JACKSONVILLE - On June 27, 2020, at 4:18 a.m. Bruce Lee went home to be with our Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his Father, Dan Moore and Mother, Jessica Simon-Moore of Jacksonville, NC. Birth Mother, Makiesha Benson of Alabama; one sister, five brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins from NC, NY, MI and AL.
A light that shined so bright, a heart of gold, he had a smile that would light up the world. He was loved by every heart he touched and will forever be missed! His family will forever grieve, our arms will forever be empty. Rest easy son, rest easy.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 2, 2020, with memorial services held at 11 a.m. July 3, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave. Jacksonville, NC.
Please send donations to White Oak High School Athletic Department (Bruce Lee). This is what he would have wanted.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
He is survived by his Father, Dan Moore and Mother, Jessica Simon-Moore of Jacksonville, NC. Birth Mother, Makiesha Benson of Alabama; one sister, five brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins from NC, NY, MI and AL.
A light that shined so bright, a heart of gold, he had a smile that would light up the world. He was loved by every heart he touched and will forever be missed! His family will forever grieve, our arms will forever be empty. Rest easy son, rest easy.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 2, 2020, with memorial services held at 11 a.m. July 3, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave. Jacksonville, NC.
Please send donations to White Oak High School Athletic Department (Bruce Lee). This is what he would have wanted.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.