SNEADS FERRY - Bruce Luke McHugh, 60, of Sneads Ferry, died Nov. 5, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center.

Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge. Burial with full military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Lisa McHugh; mother, Janice McHugh; and brothers, Edward and Michael McHugh.



