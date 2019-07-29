MAYSVILLE - William "Buddy" Randolph Banks Jr., 59, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, at Pruitt Health Trent in New Bern.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Shirley Banks.
A Celebration of Buddy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Buddy's home.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Tina Conran Banks; his children, Richard Banks of Swansboro; Raymond Banks and Sandy Gaskins of Jacksonville; Doc Banks of Maysville and Annalee Massingill and husband Johnny of Maysville; his sisters, Cheryl Batchelor and husband Gary of New Hill, NC and Stephanie Middleton and husband Darrell of Selmar, TN; his grandchildren; Jenna, Joshua, Laney, Lila, Libby, Jordan, Kaley, Zachary, Madelyn, Allie-Jane, Carter, Ariana, and Lexi; and great-grandson, Carson.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 29 to July 30, 2019