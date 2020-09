Or Copy this URL to Share

SURF CITY - Byron Calhoun Geary, 85, of Surf City died Sept. 17, 2020.



Survivors include wife Diane Batts Geary; son Roland Douglas Geary.



Services will be held at Faith Harbor United Methodist Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.

