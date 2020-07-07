Calvin Mork

Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY - Calvin Michael Mork, 24, of Sneads Ferry died July 1, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 236 Sweet Gum Lane, Richlands.

Survivors include wife, Taylor C. Dillinger Mork of Richlands; mother, Barbara Fox and spouse, Jason of Cape Canaveral, Florida; father, Michael Mork and spouse, Jason Ballew of Chicago; sister, Jessica Murray of West Palm Beach, Florida; and stepsisters, Jaymie Fox, Jenny Vecellio, both of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.





