Calvin Mork

SNEADS FERRY - Calvin Michael Mork, 24, of Sneads Ferry died July 1, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 236 Sweet Gum Lane, Richlands.
Survivors include wife, Taylor C. Dillinger Mork of Richlands; mother, Barbara Fox and spouse, Jason of Cape Canaveral, Florida; father, Michael Mork and spouse, Jason Ballew of Chicago; sister, Jessica Murray of West Palm Beach, Florida; and stepsisters, Jaymie Fox, Jenny Vecellio, both of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
