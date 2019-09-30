Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cameron Lanier. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Onslow Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Kenneth Cameron Lanier Jr. passed away on Sept. 29, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.

Cameron was born February 8, 1949. He was 70 years old. Cameron graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1967. Cameron was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth C. Lanier.

Cameron is survived by his mother, Netha M. Lanier and brother, Wayne Kelly Ervin.

Cameron graduated from East Carolina University in 1972. He began work at the Onslow County Health Department around 1973, in the Environmental Health Section. He graded schools and restaurants in Jacksonville. He later became the Director of the Environment Department. Cameron retired in 2002, after 30 years of service. In the seventies and eighties, he enjoyed running, he would run three miles before going to work. He participated in many 5k and 10k runs in eastern North Carolina.

Cameron was an avid reader, he loved to read and had a book collection. Cameron loved the mountains of western North Carolina and he loved the North Carolina coast. He enjoyed net fishing on the White Oak River. He just loved to catch those flounders around Pickets Bay. Him and his best friend, Merle, a Black Lab, spent many good times camping on Hammocks Beach State Park. Cameron was probably the first "Friends of Hammocks Beach." He picked up trash at Hammocks Beach many times before leaving on the weekends.

Cameron was a child of the sixties and loved Beach Music and had all those records. He loved Country Music too and on weekends he would play George and Merle so loud, you could hear the music all down the White Oak River.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

